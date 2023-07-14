Watch Now
Argument escalates to fatal stabbing in north Aurora

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 10:29 PM, Jul 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 00:29:32-04

AURORA, Colo. — A man died after he was stabbed during an argument in north Aurora Thursday evening.

The incident happened on Alton Street between 16th and 17th avenues around 9:23 p.m., according to the Aurora Police Department.

Investigators say the incident began as an argument and escalated to a stabbing.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead a short time later. His identity will be released at a later time.

The suspect was taken into custody close-by and transported to the hospital for evaluation, according to Aurora police. The extent of his injuries is not known at this time.

Alton Street is closed between 16th and 17th avenues as investigators process the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

