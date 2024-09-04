A mural message: How one artist's vision is coming to life thanks to the Colfax Canvas festival

AURORA, Colo. — Bright colorful murals have taken over once bare building walls in East Colfax thanks to the Colfax Canvas Mural Festival.

The festival brings artists into the community to highlight the diverse culture within it.

"There were mom-and-pop shops galore, lots of amazing little hidden gems, but people weren't seeing that as they were driving through," said Aaron Vega, curator for Colfax Canvas. "So the murals gave us a chance to really highlight those businesses and help change the narrative about my neighborhood."

This year marks the fifth year of Colfax Canvas. Eleven artists will work in teams to bring their visions to life.

"When we're putting them into teams, we have to take into consideration the walls, the owners, what is the representation that we need because we don't want people painting cultures, or the artists don't want to be painting cultures that they don't represent," Vega said. "So that's always kind of a fun puzzle to, like a Rubik's Cube, to put together. And it does get easier and easier every year."

Maggy Wolanske

One of the artists this year is Ally Grimm, who is using the blank space to share a greater message within the community.

"When we were putting all this together, Venezuela, which is where I'm from, went through their elections," Grimm explained. "So I asked my collaborators, ‘Hey, would you mind if this was something that we talked about, given that we're working on a center that really highlights refugee and migrant issues?'"

Grimm knows this is a big mural and will work alongside Anna Charney and David Fratu, to bring this vision to life.

"So I sent them some colors from the island where I'm from, sent them some inspiration, and we've put together this image of Maria Corina Machado, who's the opposition leader in Venezuela," said Grimm.

In creating this mural, Grimm hopes it will resonate with the people who call this area home and bring hope to those who are struggling.

"Something that's really true for refugee communities is just that aching and longing for home," Grimm said. "It's a feeling that we can't ever really describe. I haven't gone home in 15 years because of the way that the government is, and I'm blessed enough that my family lives here, that I'm okay."

Maggy Wolanske

Grimm said it will probably take the team about 10 days to finish the mural. While they each have different personalities and ideas, she calls Charney and Fratu good friends and is passionate about being a part of this mural festival.

"Especially given what's going on right now, I really felt like it was a really good time to just bring a powerful narrative that is close to home for me," Grimm said. "I do like that Colfax Canvas really emphasizes stories like this. Other festivals are a little bit more broad, but it felt like a really good opportunity to just speak on a topic that rings true for the moment."

While the artists will be hard at work during the next two weeks, their work will be on display during the big block party on Sept.14. The community can expect food and entertainment, along with a car show.

"Oftentimes, whether it's through theater or it's through mural art... or painting on canvases or food, it brings communities together. And it's more difficult to hate each other if we've shared a story or if we shared a meal, and that's what these murals are," said Vega.