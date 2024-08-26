72-year-old man faces first-degree murder charges in deadly shooting in northwest Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A man is facing first-degree murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting in northwest Aurora from over the weekend.

Police were called to the southwest corner of E. Colfax Ave. and N. Havana St. on reports of a shooting sometime at around 2 p.m. Saturday. Once at the scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital but died shortly after, according to a news release.

The suspect – identified as 72-year-old Bennie Green Jr. – fled the scene but was arrested sometime over the weekend, a spokesperson for the police department said.

“We believe his was a targeted event and the suspect and victim know each other. How the incident unfolded is unknown at this time,” the spokesperson added.

No other information about the shooting was immediately released.

Aurora police to engage in "proactive policing" in the area

The area where this weekend's shooting occurred will see increased police presence from Aurora PD due to the rampant violent crime, sex work, trespassing and open-air drug use that community leaders, business owners and city leaders often describe as "out of control."

In July, Denver7 reported Aurora PD would engage in “proactive policing” over the coming weeks around this intersection. That "proactive policing" will involve increasing police visibility in the area and using data and intelligence to zero in on people they say are responsible for much of the crime, according to a police department spokesperson.

A month earlier, Aurora crime statistics showed at least nine aggravated assaults had been reported in the area, along with six car thefts and three robberies

Aurora PD Patrol Division Chief Kevin Barnes, who is leading the effort, said the department would reassess the strategy every 30 days. He said the plan will involve several of APD's divisions, as well as the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office and 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.