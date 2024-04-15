3-vehicle crash in Aurora sends 2 people to hospital with life-threatening injuries

AURORA, Colo. — A three-vehicle crash in Aurora sent two people to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of S. Chambers Road and E. Center Avenue around 3:30 p.m., according to the Aurora Police Department.

Aurora police said the crash involved four people and three vehicles — a Ford Escape, a Nissan Maxima and a Hyundai Santa Fe. All of the involved people are adults, according to the department.

According to Aurora PD, the two occupants of the Ford Escape were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The single occupant of the Nissan Maxima suffered minor injuries, while the single occupant of the Hyundai Santa Fe was uninjured.

Chambers Road is closed in both directions. The cause of the crash is under investigation.