AURORA, Colo. — Two people are dead and three others were injured in a suspected fentanyl-laced drug overdose in Aurora early Monday morning, according to a spokesperson with the city’s police department.

The suspected drug overdoses occurred at an apartment complex located on E. 16th Avenue near the intersection with Kingston Street. Police responded to the scene after receiving reports of an unconscious individual at one of the units, a news release from the Aurora Police Department states.

top-stories.mp4

At the home, police “located multiple individuals suffering from apparent drug overdose symptoms,” including a man and a woman who were declared dead at the scene.

Three other adults were hospitalized for treatment due to poisoning from the suspected drug overdose, a spokesperson said. All were listed as stable, though their conditions were not immediately known.

“Drugs can and do kill,” an APD official said Tuesday. “Ingesting illicit narcotics is a choice. You're gambling with your life in what is almost always a losing game.”

In a statement, officials from the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Rocky Mountain Field Division said they were aware of the incident, saying that to their knowledge, “this is the largest overdose/poisoning case in our Division (Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Montana) since February 2022 in Commerce City,” when 5 adults died as a result of accidental fentanyl poisoning.

The case remains active and ongoing,