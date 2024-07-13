Watch Now
2-alarm fire damages 23 units at Aurora apartment complex, displaces 50 residents

Posted at 7:32 PM, Jul 12, 2024

AURORA, Colo. — Twenty-three units were damaged and 50 residents were displaced after a fire moved quickly through an Aurora apartment complex Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 2:45 p.m. at The Preserve at City Center apartments, located in the area of South Elkhart Way and South Evanston Way.

The size of the fire prompted a two-alarm response. About 15 crews attacked the "rapidly advancing" fire, according to Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR). The department said a water main break added an additional challenge for firefighters.

No one was injured, but a firefighter was treated on-scene for heat exhaustion, AFR said. All occupants evacuated safely.

Crews were eventually able to extinguish the blaze. About 23 apartment units were damaged, displacing nearly 50 occupants. The American Red Cross is assisting those who are displaced.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. An investigation is underway.

Due to record-breaking temperatures impacting the Denver metro area, AFR coordinated with RTD to provide a bus on the scene to keep occupants cool as firefighters tackled the blaze.

