18-year-old accused of fatally shooting 17-year-old at Aurora gas station

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 7:56 PM, Sep 21, 2023
AURORA, Colo. — An 18-year-old was arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a 17-year-old at an Aurora gas station Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. at a gas station in the 18800 block of East Hampden Avenue in the Seven Hills neighborhood, according to the Aurora Police Department. The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound, and later succumbed to his injuries.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity at a later time.

Allentino Barroso, 18, was arrested early Thursday for second-degree murder. Aurora police said the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

