1 person dies in ADU fire in Aurora on Wednesday

AURORA, Colo. — One person died after an accessory dwelling unit burned in Aurora on Wednesday afternoon and the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, multiple people called 911 to report a house fire near the intersection of E. 21st Avenue and N. Altura Street in Aurora.

When Aurora Fire Rescue firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the burning structure and a large plume of black smoke. The building was later determined to be a single-story accessory dwelling unit, or ADU.

Firefighters began extinguishing the fire and searching the inside of the ADU, where they found and rescued one adult. That person was transported to a hospital in critical condition and died of their injuries, Aurora Fire Rescue said.

The fire was under control about 15 minutes after the initial dispatch, the department reported.

Nobody else was injured.

The ADU, which included two residential units, had major damage. In total, five residents were displaced.

The cause remains under investigation.

No other details were available Thursday morning.