1 killed, 2 seriously injured in four-vehicle crash near Quincy Reservoir in Aurora Sunday, police say

DENVER — One person was killed and two others were seriously injured in a collision involving four vehicles near Aurora’s Quincy Reservoir Sunday afternoon, according to police.

The crash was reported by law enforcement on X, formerly Twitter, at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The collision happened along E. Quincy Ave. near S. Uravan St. about an hour earlier, officials said.

Police said Monday an preliminary investigation showed that a Ford Mustang was traveling west on E. Quincy Ave. when it crested the hill at a high rate of speed. An Inifinit SUV which was turning left from eastbound E. Quincy Ave. to northbound S. Uravan St. was then struck by the Mustang.

The driver and sole occupant of SUV — a woman — died at the scene, police said.

The driver and passenger of the Mustang, a man and a woman, respectively, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries but were expected to survive.

Two other vehicles at the scene were damaged due to the crash but no one was inside those two vehicles was injured, police added.

Speed is suspected to be a major contributing factor in the crash and charges will be pending with further analysis and a crash reconstruction, officials said.

Sunday's deadly crash is the 12th so far this year in Aurora, according to police.