1 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Aurora; at-fault driver arrested

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a three-vehicle crash near the Green Vally Ranch neighborhood that left one driver dead and injured another, leading to the arrest of the at-fault driver early Saturday morning.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. at the intersection of Tower Road and E. 40th Avenue.

Police said a black Jeep was speeding northbound on Tower Road when it collided with a Chevy Cobalt. Debris from the crash struck a nearby Subaru, causing minor damage to the vehicle but leaving the driver uninjured.

Drivers of the Jeep and Chevy, both men, were transported to the hospital, where the Chevy driver was later pronounced deceased. His identity has not been released.

Police said the Jeep driver was at fault and was arrested on charges stemming from the crash and outstanding warrants for unrelated offenses. He has yet to be identified.

Northbound Tower Road will be closed for several more hours for the investigation, according to police.