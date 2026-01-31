1 dead, 1 injured after hit-and-run crash near Aurora's Nome Park; suspect in custody

AURORA, Colo. — One person is dead and another is in what was described as serious condition Friday night after a hit-and-run crash near Nome Park in Aurora, police said.

The suspect in the crash was located in the park after the crash at the intersection of 13th and Peoria at the northeast corner of the park.

The victim who died was described only as an adult. The injured victim is a juvenile, police said. Police had initially said the two victims were taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The roads near the crash site were closed late Friday and people were being asked to avoid the area during the investigation.

Aurora police said the suspect was apprehended after being tracked by the department's "real time information center," a high-tech policing program Denver7 reported on back in November.