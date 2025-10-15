Student arrested in connection with social media threat directed toward Ralston Valley High School in Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. — A student was arrested Tuesday in connection with a social media threat directed toward Ralston Valley High School in Arvada.

The Arvada Police Department said its officers and school resource officers (SROs) began their investigation after receiving hundreds of Safe2Tell reports in the hours after the Evergreen High School shooting on Sept. 10. According to the department, the reports were related to a social media threat directed toward Ralston Valley High.

A photo showing a rifle, ammunition and a magazine lying on a table was shared with multiple students via Snapchat, according to police. Text over the photo said "Be ready rv" and included a purple demon emoji.

Arvada PD said officers contacted the suspect the night of Sept. 10, but there was "no evidence at the time to substantiate criminal charges without digital evidence." According to the department, the photo originated from a French social media video posted in 2024, and there was no credible threat to Ralston Valley.

About 1,100 students chose not to attend school on Sept. 11 due to the threat, according to Arvada police.

SRO Nicole Deering continued the investigation, interviewing multiple students, parents and faculty members. Arvada PD said the investigation "ultimately focused on a current student."

A forensic exam was conducted on the student's device. Arvada police said investigators found a "significant amount" of evidence connecting them to the original threat.

The following search history was discovered on the student's device, according to Arvada PD:



"snap with gun be ready"

"eric harris"

"survivors of columbine"

"worst school shooting in america"

"where are dylan klebold and eric harris buried"

"what aould.happen if you madr a shooting threat at a school as a minor"

"is there a way a police offiver can come yo my hoise and talk"

The student allegedly used different digital devices to search "is if a federal offense to make a school shooting threat." Investigators also searched the student's Snapchat records and found "additional evidence."

The student was arrested on Tuesday for interference with staff, faculty or students of educational institutions, a misdemeanor. Arvada PD did not release their identity.