Police searching for three children who wandered off after visiting Arvada park

ARVADA, Colo. — Police are searching for three children who may have wandered off after visiting an Arvada park Thursday afternoon.

Thirteen-year-old Infinity, 10-year-old Craig and 7-year-old Damian were last seen around 1 p.m. Thursday at Terrace Park, located at 8625 West 53rd Avenue. The Arvada Police Department said the children are not familiar with Arvada and may have wandered off.

Infinity was last seen wearing a purple Janitell Junior High School sweatshirt. Craig was seen wearing a red shirt and multicolor swim shorts. Damian was wearing a yellow and gray shirt and Spiderman pants.

Arvada PD on Thursday evening released photos of the children from earlier in the day.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911.