Man fatally stabbed during fight over stolen marijuana in Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. — A man was fatally stabbed Monday during a fight over stolen marijuana, according to the Arvada Police Department.

Officers were called out to a stabbing in the area of 64th Ave. and Quail Street around 10:06 p.m. Monday. A man, later identified as 20-year-old Jackson Fitts, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities determined the victim met with Bennet Polhamus-Cousland, 18, to buy marijuana when a fight broke out. According to Arvada police, Fitts tried to steal the marijuana from Polhamus-Cousland.

Polhamus-Cousland reportedly stabbed Fitts, causing minor injuries. He then left the area, returned with another knife and confronted Fitts, Arvada police said.

Another fight broke out, and Polhamus-Cousland fatally stabbed Fitts, according to Arvada police.

The victim and suspect knew each other, the department said.

Polhamus-Cousland was arrested for first-degree murder.