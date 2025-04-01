City of Arvada removing traffic circles on 57th and Grandview Avenue following traffic study

ARVADA, Colo. — Traffic circles installed on 57th Avenue and Grandview Avenue in Arvada are coming down this week after a city traffic calming study found the devices caused confusion, discomfort and safety issues for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

The circles were part of a temporary pilot program meant to slow drivers and promote safer multimodal travel while studying the area’s road safety needs. But city officials said the traffic calming devices did not fully work as intended.

“We heard from cyclists, pedestrians and motorists that they felt a sense of discomfort traveling near the traffic circles,” said Katie Patterson, Arvada's infrastructure communications manager. “So, this change reflects that feedback.”

Richard Butler

The pilot program was part of a broader initiative to test various traffic calming tools. In this case, Arvada's traffic study found that many drivers simply ignored the circular medians, sometimes driving straight over them, cutting corners too close to the sidewalks, and, in some instances, failing to yield to people walking or biking.

“There’s a firehouse just down the road,” said Chris Lisberg, Arvada assistant city engineer. “First responders drive through here frequently. The temporary speed humps that were installed tended to take some abuse from larger vehicles such as fire engines.”

Neighbors said the circles only added to the area's traffic issues.

“So many people in the last couple [of] years that I’ve seen will either speed through here or knock down the barriers,” said Jackie Meyer, whose daughter lives near the intersection. “I think having four stop signs would be better.”

Richard Butler

The city said the removal work will begin this week, with stop signs returning to several intersections. Four-way stops will be implemented at 57th Avenue and Balsam and 57th Avenue and Yukon based on traffic volume data.

Other parts of the traffic infrastructure, such as radar speed signs, curb extensions, and enhanced crosswalks, will remain in place.

“We’re going to continue monitoring speeds and traffic characteristics even after removal,” Lisberg said. “The lessons learned here will be carried forward into a citywide speed management program starting later this year.”