CBI issues Senior Alert for missing man who was last seen Monday

ARVADA, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Senior Alert for a missing 65-year-old man.

Michael Danis, 65, was last seen around 8 p.m. Monday in the 8700 block of Pierce Way in Arvada.

Danis is described as a white man, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 170 pounds with gray hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, a blue jacket with a zipper and glasses.

He could be driving a red 1999 Ford F250 pick-up truck with Colorado license plate 028DDB. The truck is missing the Ford emblem on the back, and has a full dark-colored (possibly black) bed cover.

Danis has a cognitive disorder and requires daily medication, according to CBI.

Anyone with information on Danis' whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Arvada Police Department at 303-980-7300.