CBI issues Senior Alert for missing Arvada man, 80, with dementia

ARVADA, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Senior Alert for a missing Arvada man with dementia.

Rosendo Wallace, 80, was last seen walking in the 5300 block of Otis Street around 3:15 p.m.

Wallace is six feet tall and 165 pounds with gray hair and a gray beard. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with the word "Facts" on the front, pants and eyeglasses.

Wallace has dementia and has gone missing in the past, according to CBI. Previously, he was found walking towards north Arvada.

Anyone with information regarding Wallace's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Arvada Police Department at 303-898-6900.