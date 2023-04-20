Watch Now
NewsFront RangeArvada

Actions

CBI issues Senior Alert for missing Arvada man, 80, with dementia

missing Rosendo Wallace.jpg
Colorado Bureau of Investigation
missing Rosendo Wallace.jpg
Posted at 7:53 PM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 21:53:05-04

ARVADA, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Senior Alert for a missing Arvada man with dementia.

Rosendo Wallace, 80, was last seen walking in the 5300 block of Otis Street around 3:15 p.m.

Wallace is six feet tall and 165 pounds with gray hair and a gray beard. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with the word "Facts" on the front, pants and eyeglasses.

Wallace has dementia and has gone missing in the past, according to CBI. Previously, he was found walking towards north Arvada.

Anyone with information regarding Wallace's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Arvada Police Department at 303-898-6900.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Is there a story you'd like Denver7 to revisit? Click and share a follow up tip.