CBI issues for missing 71-year-old Arvada man with cognitive impairment

ARVADA, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Senior Alert for a missing 71-year-old man with cognitive impairment.

Howard Bruin, 71, was last seen walking around noon Friday in the 8700 block of Kendall Street in Arvada.

Bruin is 6 feet tall and 140 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. According to CBI, he was last seen wearing jeans, gray sweatpants and socks without shoes.

Bruin may have gotten on a bus, CBI said.

Anyone with information on Bruin's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Arvada Police Department at 720-898-6900.