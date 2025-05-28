Watch Now
CBI issues alert for missing Indigenous teen last seen in Arvada on May 22

In its alert, CBI said law enforcement is concerned for Valerie Ayala-Griego's safety.
ARVADA, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued an alert for a missing Indigenous teen who was last seen on May 22.

Valerie Ayala-Griego, 15, was last seen around 2 p.m. on May 22 being dropped off near West 51st Place and Independence Street in Arvada. In its alert, CBI said law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

Ayala-Griego is described as an Indigenous female and is affiliated with the Cherokee Tribe. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The missing teen was last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt and light blue sweatpants. She was also carrying a black Hello Kitty handbag.

Anyone with information on Ayala-Griego's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300.

