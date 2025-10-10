CBI issues alert for missing 16-year-old last seen in Arvada on Oct. 3

ARVADA, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued an alert for a missing 16-year-old who was last seen in Arvada nearly one week ago.

Diana Bates, 16, was last seen in the 9600 block of West 69th Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 3. Her phone was last known to be near 6th and Federal on Oct. 4.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Diana is described as a Hispanic female, 5 feet tall and 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has braces, a nose ring and a birthmark on the ride side of her face/eye, according to CBI.

She was last seen wearing a black top.

CBI said the teen has no access to money or transportation, and law enforcement is concerned for her safety. Anyone with information about Diana's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Arvada Police Department at 303-980-7300.