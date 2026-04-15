Arvada water restrictions now in effect amid ongoing drought concerns

ARVADA, Colo. — Stage 1 water restrictions go into effect Wednesday for the City of Arvada. Leaders say how residents respond now could impact how much water they have for basic needs in the future.

Arvada receives most of its raw water supply from Denver Water, which implemented water restrictions for more than 1.5 million customers last month.

Residents are now limited to lawn watering to two days a week between the hours of 6 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Denver7 Arvada Stage 1 Drought Restrictions

If your home is an even address, your watering days are Sundays and Thursdays. If you are an odd address, your days are Wednesdays and Saturdays. Businesses are Tuesdays and Fridays.

City leaders said this is about making sure there’s enough water for essential needs like drinking, cooking, and cleaning — just now but also in the future. Along with limiting lawn watering, the city is asking people to avoid waste, fix leaks and only water plants outside peak heat hours.

Denver7 spoke to one resident who said he's already making long-term changes.

“We ended up getting rid of our front lawn and putting in water-wise landscaping because we recognized there's less water in the Colorado River, the climate is changing, and we just wanted to be smart about it,” Harris Rollinger told Denver7.

Denver7 Arvada resident Harris Rollinger

Rollinger said he will also be taking action toward other areas of his property.

“We do have a lawn in the backyard. I know there's two days a week that we can water the lawn. We have a vegetable garden and plants that we can do hand watering with. It doesn't bother me at all,” Rollinger said.

Given the historically low snowpack Colorado has experienced, Rollinger said these restrictions make sense.

“Green grass is a beautiful thing, and watering your lawn make curb appeal everything. I get it, but we all have to share the burden of this, which is, we had no water. This winter, we had no snow, no moisture. In order for us to get through the summer, we have to pull together as a community and really pull together as a state to make it through,” Rollinger said.

When Denver first implemented restrictions, viewers kept asking Denver7 "what about golf courses?"

In Arvada, the city said its reducing irrigation in its parks and two city-owned golf courses and instead prioritizing things like athletic fields and trees.

“We're reducing the number of days that we're watering, and we are letting things stay a little bit browner for a little bit longer. There is some watering that we are doing to incorporate like wetting agents or plant health protectants into the soil for the plant's health. Mainly we're irrigating maybe once a week right now,” Arvada Golf Course Operations & Maintenance Manager Joe Kunze said.

The city’s golf courses — West Woods and Lake Arbor — encompass over 200 acres of irrigated turf and use around 125 million gallons of water annually.

“As far as watering frequency, we try to use more of an infrequent approach. We try to mimic rainfall events where we might irrigate a little bit normal or a little bit higher than normal one night, but then we're able to turn the irrigation system completely off for the next two or three nights,” Kunze said.

Kunze said the city has technology that monitors their pump stations and irrigation system.

“We can report every drop of water that is used. We can monitor for any waste and ensure that there's zero waste,” Kunze said.

Because of these restrictions, the city’s Olde Town Water Fountain will now only be turned on for special events like the Farmer’s Market and Second Saturdays.

“The Olde Town Fountain is tied into the regular water and sewer system and the water cannot be recycled. This means when it is running we continue to use more water. Running it full time would hinder our ability to reduce water use by 20% this year,” according to the city’s website.

The city will also be monitoring water use. Anyone who does not follow these restrictions could face fines.