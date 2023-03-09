Arvada seeks community feedback on Olde Town's future

ARVADA, Colo. — Olde Town Arvada is considering a new vision for the area to keep up with its growth, and the city wants feedback from residents about the plan.

The changes are part of Arvada’s Strategic Reinvestment Plan.

Olde Town Arvada has become a destination for those who want to have fun but at the slower pace of a small town. The area features distinct architecture, mom-and-pop shops, breweries and restaurants.

“So many good things about Olde Town. It is only getting better. Some of the new places that have opened up have been very exciting,” resident Brian Keller said.

The area has grown a lot in recent years with new restaurants, businesses and more events.

One of the biggest changes has been pedestrian-only zones that became popular during the pandemic. The plan would possibly increase the number of pedestrian-only zones.

“It’s so nice not to have to walk through cars, the noise if you are sitting outside. Eating dinner is so very nice,” resident and business owner Tammy Fontenot said.

Other changes include adding more string lighting, new places to sit, more shaded areas, more green landscaping and public art.

“I’m excited we are growing into the metro fabric and showing we are neighborhood and community friendly,” resident Sharon Davis said.

Arvada is hoping to pay for the project with urban renewal funding and grants.

Some residents do have concerns about the plan, particularly expanding pedestrian-only streets in an area known to be difficult for parking.

“One of the things we thought about on the way here was parking. It’s been a challenge,” Keller said.

Other changes could have impacts on businesses.

“Changing some of our alleyways. My concern would be for our businesses and keeping them thriving and lively. How would they get their deliveries? And how would we protect our pedestrians if we are having deliveries on streets?” Davis said.

Many are concerned about too much change too soon. They hope the finalized plan keeps Olde Town Arvada’s authenticity.

“When I started coming here 15 years ago, I thought I stepped into Mayberry, and it just made me so happy,” Fontenot said. “There’s always that concern. You can picture people up and down the streets screaming, drinking and being crazy.”

Arvada’s economic development director says some changes could happen quickly, but others will require more time as funding becomes available.

Before anything is finalized, the city is asking residents for their feedback through a survey, which is available on their website through April 5.