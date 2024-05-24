Arvada police locate missing man, 23, who is mostly nonverbal

UPDATE: Ledezma has been located and is safe, according to Arvada police.

ARVADA, Colo. — The Arvada Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man who is mostly nonverbal.

Jose Ledezma, 23, was last seen walking away from his home near 6700 W 65th Avenue around noon Friday. He was last seen wearing a gray tank top, blue jeans, black rubber shoes, ear-covering headphones and a black necklace.

Jose Ledezma has been reported missing. Jose is 23 years old and was last seen around noon today leaving his residence on foot near 6700 W 65th Ave. He was wearing a grey tank top, blue jeans, black rubber shoes, ear covering headphones, and a black necklace. Jose has a cognitive… pic.twitter.com/nAmWOui6Em — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) May 24, 2024

Ledezma has cognitive impairment and is mostly nonverbal, according to Arvada police.

Anyone with information about Ledezma's whereabouts is asked to call 720-898-6900.