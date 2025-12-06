Arvada police searching for missing 14-year-old boy last seen Friday morning

ARVADA, Colo. — A missing 14-year-old boy from Arvada was last seen on Friday around 11 a.m. and is in need of medication, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said.

In an endangered missing alert CBI issued on Saturday morning, the agency said Nathaniel Stout was last seen around W. 66th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard in Arvada. At the time, he was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black and white Nikes, and a black Jansport backpack.

CBI

The above photo shows him around 11 a.m. Friday.

He does not have a phone with him and he is in need of medication, the alert reads.

CBI

He is described as a white boy standing 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anybody who has seen him is asked to call 911 or the Arvada Police Department at 303-980-7300.

The police department and family told Denver7 that there is no formal search party planned as of 10:20 a.m. Saturday.