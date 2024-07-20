Arvada PD searching for missing man with traumatic brain injury

ARVADA, Colo. — The Arvada Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man with a traumatic brain injury.

Craig Bonar, 62, walked away from his home near 6800 Newland Street around 3:40 p.m. Friday.

Bonar is 6 feet 2 inches tall and 200 pounds with gray hair. He has a cyst on his head, according to Arvada police.

The department said Bonar has a traumatic brain injury but is able to communicate and is friendly. He does not know where he lives and believes it is currently 1960, according to Arvada police.

Anyone with information about Bonar's whereabouts is asked to call 720-898-6900.