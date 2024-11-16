Arvada food bank struggling to fill shelves amid record demand, dwindling donations

ARVADA, Colo. — The Community Table food bank in Arvada is working to collect 25,000 pounds of non-perishable food donations by Dec. 25.

The 25x25 Community Food Drive is the food bank's latest effort to help fill the shelves of its warehouse and pantry. Since the pandemic, Community Table and other Colorado food banks have seen record demand and dwindling donations.

"When we saw those food drives dwindling, we were hurting. And we were saying, 'You know what, we don't have enough food on the shelves for our clients,'" said Rocky Baldassare, chief operating officer (COO) at Community Table.

Community Table has been serving the north metro area for over 40 years. During that time, it relied solely on donations and food drives organized by the public. Since 2021, the food bank has had to organize its own drives to supplement lower levels of donations and record demand.

"We said, you know what? We need more food for our clients. We need to get up to 25,000 pounds by Dec. 25. That was the goal, and it's been growing every single year," said Baldassare.

Colin Riley, Denver7 You can find donation sites around Arvada, Wheat Ridge, and Westminster.

Community Table is still determined to provide the same level of service.

"We want to help our surrounding community and all the people in it, and get them what they need in order to know that they're going to have a meal on the table," said Baldassare.

Last year, Community Table and its volunteers distributed almost 1.5 million pounds of food. In 2023, its 25x25 drive yielded 25,000 pounds of food long before Dec. 25.

Food drives like 25x25 help Community Table, but the food bank needs donations all year long.

"Empty your pantry out. Look through. What's something you haven't eaten in a while? What does your family like? Bring that in. Give us choice. Give us different, weird stuff. You know, our clients love that," Baldassare said.

To donate to the 25x25 drive, you can drop off non-perishable food at the following locations:



Community Table: 8555 West 57th Avenue, Arvada

Apex Center: 13159 West 72nd Avenue, Arvada

Arvada Center: 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada

King Soopers Candelas: 14967 Candelas Parkway, Arvada

Westminster City Park Recreation Center: 10455 Sheridan Boulevard, Westminster

Wheat Ridge Recreation Center: 4005 Kipling Street, Wheat Ridge

Feed Your Soul Fitness: 4005 Kipling Street, Wheat Ridge

If you'd like to make a monetary donation, start your own food drive, or learn more, visit CoTable.org.