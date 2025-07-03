Arvada firefighters working to put out fire at building on W 44th Ave., Ward Road

ARVADA, Colo. — Arvada firefighters are working to put out a fire at a building on West 44th Avenue and Ward Road.
The Arvada Fire Department said crews completed a search of the structure and contained the fire. They are now working on "overhaul," according to the department.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
This is a developing story.
