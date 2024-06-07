Watch Now
4 seriously injured after small aircraft crashes in Arvada Friday morning, police say

The Beach Bonanza plane crashed in the area of W. 62nd Ave. and Carr St. at around 9:30 a.m.
Posted: 10:02 AM, Jun 07, 2024
Updated: 2024-06-07 13:26:30-04
ARVADA, Colo. — Two adults and two juveniles were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a small aircraft crashed in a residential area of Arvada Friday morning.

Arvada police posted on X, formerly Twitter, that they were responding to reports of a small aircraft crash in the area of Oberon Rd. and Carr St. The crash happened at around 9:30 a.m. Friday, according to Arvada Fire Deputy Chief Matt Osier.

The adults and the juveniles — all of whom were inside a Beach Bonanza plane at the time of the crash — were taken to a hospital for treatment, according to spokespeople from both Arvada police and Arvada Fire Rescue. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The small aircraft had taken off from Centennial Airport, Cassie Pearce, the Jefferson County public affairs director, told Denver7, but she did not know at what time the plane left the airport or where it was going.

4 hurt in Arvada plane crash: What we know

This is a developing story and will be updated.

