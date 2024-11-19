A deer was poached near Sedalia recently. State wildlife officials want to find out who did it.

SEDALIA, Colo. — State wildlife officials are asking for the public’s help to identify the person responsible for poaching a deer near Sedalia over the weekend.

It happened around noon Sunday near Highway 105 and Highway 67, about a mile west of Sedalia, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officials.

A witness who reported the poaching incident told CPW officials they heard a gunshot and saw a man who had trespassed onto private property, where the carcass of the abandoned deer was later found.

The man did not have permission to hunt on the property from the landowner, which is required by law, CPW officials said.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife The suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a deer poaching incident near Sedalia on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024.

The suspect was identified as a white man in his 20s, about 6 feet tall, with a medium build driving a gray Chevy truck. The truck has an extended cab with possible out-of-state license plates and a sticker in the lower corner of the back window on the driver’s side. There is also a black tool box with a red logo in the center in the bed of the truck and the front bumper appears to be black and may be an aftermarket bumper, officials added.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the truck is encouraged to call CPW at 303-291-7227. Callers can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward if charges are filed by calling Operation Game Thief at 1-877-COLO-OGT.