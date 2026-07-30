Retired CU professor reported missing after going on bike ride in the Louisville area

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A retired CU professor who went on a bike ride in the Louisville area Wednesday morning never made it home, and police are asking for your help to find him.

William James McGinley, 72, was last seen near the intersection of Eisenhower Drive and South Boulder Road while heading toward the Harper Lake/Coyote Run Open Space Trail at approximately 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to a spokesperson with the Louisville Police Department.

Courtesy: McGinley family

He was last seen riding a white Specialized pedal bicycle and wearing a dark blue shirt, black shorts, white socks, and white shoes, the spokesperson said.

McGinley, a former CU professor of Literacy Studies, was described by a family member as a white man measuring 6-feet tall and weighing around 155 pounds.

If you have seen McGinley or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Lafayette Police Department at 303-441-4444.

Editor's note on July 30, 2026 at 3:15 p.m.: A previous version of this story stated the missing man was a professor at CSU. That is incorrect; the man was a professor at the University of Colorado.