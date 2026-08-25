Army helicopter involved in ‘aviation mishap’ during routine training exercise goes down in Gilpin County

GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. — A U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter with four people on board was involved in an “aviation mishap” during a training exercise in Gilpin County Tuesday morning, a U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command spokesperson confirmed with Denver7. Luckily, no one was injured.

The incident, reported by the Gilpin County Sheriff’s Office just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, occurred on the east side of Thorodin Mountain. Emergency personnel were on scene and an investigation is now underway.

Watch video from the scene of the incident in the player below:

Army Black Hawk helicopter goes down during training exercise in Gilpin County

“The 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne) is aware of an August 25, 2026, aviation mishap during routine training operations near Denver, Colorado,” the USASOAC spokesperson wrote in a statement to Denver7 about the incident. “Because this is currently the subject of an active safety investigation, we cannot provide additional comment or information at this time.”

Deputies said in a social media post that there was no danger to the surrounding community, along with no fuel leaks or fires associated with the incident.

The sheriff’s office was setting up a media staging area at the Aspen Meadows Campground, located at 3400 Gap Road, where news media could gather for additional updates on this incident.

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