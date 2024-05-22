Faculty, students demand disciplinary actions be dropped against Auraria protestors

DENVER — Some students who participated in a three-week-long pro-Palestinian protest on the Auraria Campus now say they’re facing what they referred to as retaliation from their respective schools and are demanding disciplinary actions be dismissed.

Protesters at the campus established an encampment on the Tivoli Quad that grew to more than 100 structures on April 25, demanding that the University of Colorado and Metro State University cut ties with Israel and fully disclose its financial investments amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

The encampment was abandoned over the weekend as campus officials announced the closure of the quad and all other green spaces "until further notice" to expedite the restoration of the campus.

On Wednesday, a group of faculty members and students from Metropolitan State University, University of Colorado Denver and Community College of Denver came together for a press conference, appealing to school administrators to drop the disciplinary charges against those who participated in the protest.

Among the speakers was MSU student Asa Willett who got an email from the university last week informing her that she is restricted from accessing campus facilities.

"It says that I have, 'Violated the Student Code of Conduct by participating in campus demonstrations that disrupt the normal operations of the university,'" Willett said, reading the email.

Those who spoke out during Wednesday’s press conference say many students like Asa have also been banned from buildings on campus. Other students have received suspensions for an unknown duration of time. They said the restrictions are having an impact on their employment and academic involvement.

“The administrations of the three institutions are using disciplinary hearings to chill speech and punish students for engaging in protest,” said Z Williams, an MSU alum and organizer with the Protest Defense Legal Committee. “Student conduct hearings lack due process. We are very concerned that students may be asked to participate in a process that could ultimately harm their criminal cases as well.”

Denver7 reached out to all three schools for a statement.

A spokesperson from MSU sent a statement that said in part, "Though peaceful protesting is not a violation, protests that disrupt campus operations or infringe on the rights of others to move about the campus are in violation."

However, Willett said, that was not the case.

"MSU for a long time was standing apart from other universities that have reprimanded and retaliated against students engaging in peaceful protests. I don't necessarily find our actions to be any more of a disruption than deploying riot police against students," she said.

Willett's hearing with MSU is scheduled for the end of the month.

"I don't fully know what to expect," said Willett.

Officials estimate the demonstration has cost the campus as much as $290,000 and led to 80 arrests after protesters occupied campus buildings on at least three occasions during the three-week protest.

Despite the schools not accepting the protesters’ demands, organizers are still calling the demonstration a success and say this is not an end to their movement.

A spokesperson with MSU sent Denver7 the following statement:

Peacefully protesting in accordance with campus policies is not a violation of the student code of conduct and is protected by the first amendment.



Student discipline proceedings are confidential and initiated to ensure students have a due process opportunity. Though peaceful protesting is not a violation, protests that disrupt campus operations or infringe on the rights of others to move about campus are in violation. MSU Denver's Student Code of Conduct is informed by values of accountability, respect, justice, and equity to support the academic and community environment.



In certain circumstances, the Associate Vice President of Student Engagement and Wellness/Dean of Students, or designee, may impose a University interim suspension/restrictions prior to a conduct meeting. Interim suspension/ restrictions may be imposed only:



• To uphold the safety and well-being of members of the campus community or preservation of campus property;



• To support the student’s own physical or emotional safety and well-being; or



• If the student poses a definite threat of disruption of, or interference with, the normal operation of the University.

CCD provided the following in response:

The reported behavior of one CCD student is currently being reviewed through our conduct process for allegedly escalating protest activities by entering a secured area without authorization. This action is not related to the student's right to express their views but rather due to a violation of the CCD Code of Behavioral Expectations & Responsibilities.



All CCD students are expected to adhere to the Student Code of Conduct. When violations occur, they are addressed through our established Care and Conduct services to ensure fair and appropriate resolution.



CU Denver sent Denver7 this statement: