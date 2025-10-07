Jefferson County Sheriff's Office confirms no threat to Evergreen High School after two reports

EVERGREEN, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office confirmed there is no threat to Evergreen High School after it received two reports of possible threats toward the school Monday.

According to the sheriff's office, one of the threats was "quickly determined to be a rumor," while the second involved social media comments made by a student who was "processing the trauma of being at the high school during the September 10 shooting."

Investigators spoke with the student and their family, and reviewed the student's online activity. The sheriff's office determined that while the comments "understandably caused concern," there was no threat to Evergreen HS.

According to the sheriff's office, threats often increase after school shootings.

"We know our community is on edge, and we share your concern. If there is ever a known, credible threat to any school, you will hear it directly from law enforcement - quickly and clearly," JCSO said in a post on X. "We take each one (reported threat) seriously and investigate them all. If there is ever a reason to alert students, parents, or the community, we will use every available resource to do so without delay."

Jeffco Public Schools' safety report process

Evergreen High School Principal Skyler Artes outlined Jeffco Public Schools' safety report process in a letter to the school community Tuesday.

According to Artes, if a Safe2Tell report is made involving a school, the school's administration, community superintendent, Jeffco Safety and Security dispatch and school resource officer are notified.

The nature of the concern dictates the immediate next steps, according to the principal. All reports are initially treated as credible "until the investigation determines otherwise."

If a student is identified as being part of a reported threat, Artes said an "immediate threat assessment" is conducted, which includes, but is not limited to, a search of the student and their belongings. Investigators search their locker and vehicle, if they have one on campus, and law enforcement conduct a welfare check.

According to Artes, "in neither of the safety reports made yesterday was there a reason to be concerned about the immediate safety of students and staff at school."

If anyone is determined to be a safety threat, Artes said there are "serious consequences."

"We have high standards of conduct for our students, and we have no higher priority than the safety and security of our campuses and classroom," the principal wrote.