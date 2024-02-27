Firefighters battling fire at Evergreen home

EVERGREEN, Colo. — Firefighters are working to put out a fire that's burning a home in Evergreen.

In a 6:04 p.m. social media post, Evergreen Fire/ Rescue said crews were responding to a potential structure fire in the 6800 block of Peaceful Hills Road. When crews arrived, they saw the fire was visible on both floors of the home.

Firefighters opened a hole in the roof to allow the smoke to escape while also locating the remaining fire.

In an update posted at 8:44 p.m., EFR said firefighters are working to verify that the fire is out. The department said crews will remain at the home "for another couple hours."

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.