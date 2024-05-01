Watch Now
US House votes to remove wolves from endangered list in 48 states

The first five gray wolves were released in Colorado on Monday as part of the state's voter-mandated reintroduction effort.
Posted at 9:02 PM, Apr 30, 2024
The U.S. House voted to end federal protection for gray wolves in 48 states, though the bill's ultimate prospects are uncertain.

The GOP-controlled House passed the bill 209-205 on Tuesday, sending it to the Senate for consideration.

In 2011, Congress removed wolves from the list of endangered species in the northern Rocky Mountains. The Trump administration removed them from the list across the rest of the country, but a federal judge later restored protections outside the northern Rockies.

Hunters and farmers want protection lifted because they're angry over wolf attacks on game animals and livestock.


