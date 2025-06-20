Nonprofit's lawn replacement program incentives Coloradans to replace grass with water-saving plants

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A local initiative aims to help Coloradans save water and money by transforming their traditional grass lawns into colorful, native gardens.

Since its launch in 2020, Boulder-based nonprofit Resource Central's lawn replacement program has incentivized Coloradans to save more than 36 million gallons of water.

"I can already hear the birds chirping and sitting out here not having to worry about watering the lawn or mowing the lawn," said Gail Reeder, a homeowner participating in the program.

Reeder is currently converting her Kentucky bluegrass yard into a garden filled with plants native to Colorado.

"Part of it will be rock sculpture; the other part will have native grasses, maybe a couple of big boulders," she told Denver7.

Colin Riley, Denver7

While the project comes with an upfront cost — a few thousand dollars in Reeder's case — Reeder believes it is a worthy investment.

"It will save from the water cost," she said.

Resource Central collaborates with water providers and municipalities across the Denver metro area to offer financial assistance of up to $750 toward lawn removal costs. The organization emphasizes that participating residents must plant at least 50 percent of their new gardens with drought-resistant native plants, which not only conserve water but also create habitats for pollinators such as butterflies.

"Kentucky bluegrass uses about 19 gallons of water per square foot compared to our water-wise garden-in-a-box kits, which use half of that," said Rachel Staats, Resource Central's marketing director. "Those garden-in-a-box kits, after three years, need very little irrigation. They can just thrive with rainwater."

The nonprofit's garden-in-a-box kits are pre-made and take the guesswork out of choosing the correct plants and grasses.

Resource Central is actively seeking more applicants for its lawn replacement program through September.

"Now's a great time to apply for our program," Staats said.

Resource Central requires a healthy lawn, among other stipulations, to qualify for the lawn removal. The potential benefits extend beyond conservation.

"Not only does it save homeowners water, it also helps reduce their water bill," Staats added.

Mel Englund, the City of Englewood's sustainability coordinator, said the program has had a big impact on residents.

"Resource Central really knows their stuff," Englund said. "While the city provides the financial piece of it for our residents, Resource Central takes care of everything else: the implementation, the lawn removal, and answering questions about what will or will not work with their space."

As for Reeder, she looks forward to the transformation of her backyard into a peaceful gathering space.

"We're hoping to transform it into a place where we can gather and people will want to sit and relax and hang out," she said.

If you'd like to see if your lawn qualifies and fill out an application, go to Resource Central's website.