More than 100 pronghorn killed on eastern Colorado roads after snowstorm, CPW says. Here’s why.

Denver7 on Monday shed light on the resource constraints facing first responders on Colorado’s eastern plains during massive snow storms like we had late last week.

On Tuesday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) shared another issue facing the region in the aftermath of heavy snow: a threat to wildlife.

The agency said more than 100 pronghorn – a small ungulate believed to be the fastest animal in the Western Hemisphere, according to CPW – have been killed on eastern plains roadways since a snowy stretch dumped as much as 40 inches in some spots.

That includes 52 that were killed on US 36 east of Byers. CPW posted graphic images on social media of pronghorn carcasses.

Pronghorn gather on roadways after snowstorms for a couple of reasons. First, they prefer to crawl under fences rather than jump over them, CPW says, and heavy snow on the ground can block their path to doing so. Second, pavement is warmer than the snow-covered grasslands pronghorn prefer. Some pronghorn may even sleep on roadways.

A section of US 36 near Byers was among several areas identified by the Colorado Wildlife & Transportation Alliance as top-priority projects in 2023. The group, which aims to reduce wildlife collisions in our state, has advocated for a wildlife crossing in the area.



Earlier this year, Denver7 went in-depth on the effort in Colorado to protect animals through the addition of wildlife crossings across the state. View that report here.

Colorado Wildlife & Transportation Alliance Top priority projects are highlighted in red in this October 2023 map, which was presented at the 2023 summit by the Colorado Wildlife & Transportation Alliance.

CPW urged motorists to slow down when driving on the plains after snow storms. It also encouraged land owners on the plains to plow fields to create space for pronghorn to gather away from roadways.