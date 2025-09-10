Give old gadgets a new life through Denver7's Electronics Recycling Drive

DENVER — This Saturday is an opportunity to say goodbye to any unwanted technology and drop it off at the Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive.

From TVs to DVD players and even Christmas lights, these items are all accepted at the event.

The Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive is sponsored by 1-800-GOT-JUNK? and is taking place on September 13 from 7 a.m. to noon in Parking Lot H at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City. Our station is partnering with PedalPoint Recycling to ensure all collected items are properly recycled.

Leeanna Schimmel, operations manager for PedalPoint Recycling, showed us around the facility to see how items are sorted and data is wiped.

"We recycle about six million pounds a year at this facility, and yeah, that's a lot," Schimmel said. "We've seen anything from console TVs, old school speakers, hoverboards. There's lots of different things that come through here."

According to Schimmel, collected items go through a three-pass data wipe. If this wipe fails at any point in time, the team will destroy the hard drive.

"We are NAID AAA certified, R2v3 certified, eStewards, and RIOS certified," said Schimmel. "We have multiple certifying bodies that come in to make sure that we are doing it the correct way."

While this is an opportunity to clean out some old clutter, recycling also keeps Mother Nature happy and our state clean.

"Well, first of all, it's illegal in Colorado to throw electronics in the trash. Second of all, we want to make sure that we're not getting that lead, the cadmium, all that bad stuff that electronics can have in their components, because that seeps into your groundwater, or you don't want that in your body. You don't want to drink that or have it in the air when you're breathing it in," Schimmel said.

Schimmel explained that some items contain hazardous materials, so there is a $5 cost per carload. There are some additional fees for the following items:



$5 for each LCD monitor

$20 for each LCD TV

$40 for each CRT TV/Monitor

$45 for each floor model printer

$75 for each DLP/Console/Projection TV

Why should I recycle my electronics?

By recycling your electronics, you’re saving energy and space in landfills, while also preventing the environmental pollution that occurs when electronic waste is simply tossed in the trash. Plus, the raw materials in your electronics can be repurposed by producing new devices. It’s also illegal to throw electronics in the trash in Colorado.

Why do I have to pay to get my items recycled?

Some electronic devices contain chemicals that are dangerous to the soil, groundwater and air. These chemicals can accumulate in our bodies if not handled properly. The processes for handling electronic devices in a way that protects the environment and workers’ health and safety is not inexpensive; therefore, Pedal Point Recycling will be charging a small fee (with additional charges for some items) to help cover their costs.

What can be recycled?

Anything that plugs into the wall or takes a battery, with the exclusion of a few items listed below.

What items cannot be recycled?

Broken or exposed CRT TV or projection TV tubes • Alkaline or household batteries • Large household appliances •Light bulbs • PCB (polychlorinated biphenyls) ballasts or other PCB containing material • Freon equipment including refrigerators and air conditioners • Mercury or equipment containing Mercury • Gasoline or other combustible fuel equipment • Pressurized tanks or canisters • Aerosol cans • Office furniture • Paper • Books • Cardboard • Plastic • Glass • Tires • Fluids • Paint • Solvents • Chemicals • Smoke detectors • Carbon monoxide detectors • Thermostats • Neon signs • Radioactive equipment or materials • Un-sanitized healthcare or medical equipment • Items containing asbestos

How should I prepare my electronics to be recycled?

First, back up all data to your cloud, external hard drive or a new device. Then reset the device as follows:



For Windows-based computers: type “reset” in the search bar at the lower left corner of their screen. Then click “reset this PC” followed by “get started” and then “remove everything”. Follow prompts until completed.

For Apple computers: click here for complete instructions.

Chromebooks and Android devices (cell/tablet) should be logged out of Google account and factory reset.

Apple cell phones/tablets log out of Apple ID account and factory reset. Click here for further instructions.

Pedal Point Recycling will perform an additional three-pass data wipe on and/or physically destroy all items collected at this event.