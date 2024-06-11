Generation Wild is calling on kids and families to help keep Colorado “bee-utiful” this summer

Great Outdoors Colorado is hoping we can “Bee the Change” this summer that can help save our declining bee population. Generation Wild is giving out 100,000 free wildflower seed packets, which equates to more than 50 million seeds across our state.

Wildflowers native to the region provide bees a healthy place to live and thrive. Our state has more than 1,000 bee species, including 24 species of bumblebees. Studies show the western bumblebee population in Colorado has declined more than 72%.

Pollinators are small, but a big part of our ecosystem.

“Bees are responsible for one in three bites of food we eat,” Jackie Miller, the executive director of Great Outdoors Colorado, said. She added, they help produce crops like Colorado’s Palisade peaches, Rocky Ford cantaloupes and tomatoes in Grand Junction.

Miller launched Generation Wild in 2015. It’s a movement to connect kids and families with the outdoors. The organization aims to make the outdoors accessible for everyone from the backyard to the back country. For example, they have a list on their website of “100 Things to Do Before You’re 12” to get families safely outside all year round.

This summer, Generation Wild also partnered with Denver Parks & Recreation to plant native flower gardens at five parks around Denver.

Libraries and other partners across the state are offering free seed packets. To pick up wildflower seed packets near you, click here.

