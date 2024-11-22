CPW releases five rehabilitated bear cubs outside of Pagosa Springs

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) released two sets of rehabilitated bear cubs — five total — in two different locations outside of Pagosa Springs Wednesday.

The cubs spent the summer at the Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Del Norte.

CPW said the first three cubs were orphaned in mid-July near Durango. After being captured by wildlife officers, the cubs were taken to Frisco Creek to "grow and socialize with other bears," according to CPW.

There's great care that goes into the rehabilitation at Frisco Creek, according to CPW. In order to keep the bears wild, talking is not allowed near bear pens, and the animals never see a person feeding them. The bears receive a feed diet as well as natural foods such as berries and dead fish from a hatchery, CPW explained.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Ahead of their hibernation, bears will dig dens in the aspen grove pen of the wildlife rehabilitation center or use sticks and hay bales to get cozy in den boxes, according to CPW. Once they den — and if they weigh more than 60 to 70 pounds — CPW will release them back into the wild, since they will be able to find their own natural dens ahead of winter.

There were 25 bear cubs from around the state at Frisco Creek this summer. Of those 25, eight have now been released. CPW said eight more will be released next week.

Bear cubs that do not meet the weight requirement will remain at Frisco Creek until they are moved into artificial den boxes and released in January or February.