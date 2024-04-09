Colorado's second wolf depredation incident confirmed in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) on Monday confirmed a wolf depredation incident in northern Colorado, marking the second depredation incident since the animal's reintroduction began in December 2023.

The incident was reported in Jackson County on April 7. A CPW wildlife officer found injuries on a dead calf consistent with wolf depredation, including a partially consumed hindquarter, according to the agency. Partial wolf tracks were also found in the area.

CPW said it is aware of four wolves in the area, three of which were released in December. The agency said it would not provide specific information about the location or involved animal in order to protect the animals.

In line with the Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan, the livestock producer — who has not been identified — is eligible for fair market value compensation if they submit a claim, CPW said.

The first depredation incident was reported in Grand County on April 2. Travis Duncan with CPW confirmed the wolf or wolves involved were part of the 10 animals that were reintroduced in December.

The agency said it will deploy range riders and other tools in the coming weeks to help ranchers with non-lethal deterrence.