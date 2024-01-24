Colorado awarded $8.3M grant to maintain 363 EV charger ports across the state

DENVER — The Biden administration awarded Colorado a $8.3 million grant to support maintenance for up to 363 electric vehicle (EV) charger ports at 197 locations across the state.

The funding is part of a $150 million grant package that was dispersed among 20 states. Nationwide, the package — known as the Electric Vehicle Charger Reliability and Accessibility Accelerator — will replace or repair roughly 4,500 existing EV charger ports nationwide, according to a release from Governor Jared Polis's office.

“Coloradans are buying more electric vehicles than ever. Through state and federal tax credits purchasing an EV is more affordable than ever before. It is important that charging stations are available and convenient for Coloradans. I am thankful for this federal support, which will help ensure Coloradans in all four corners of the state have access to reliable EV chargers,” said Polis in a statement.

The grant is in addition to roughly $60 million in state and federal investments in public EV charging. In its 2023 EV Plan, the state outlined a goal of increasing the number of charger ports to more than 7,500 by 2030.

The Colorado Department of Transportation will administer the $8.3 million.

“CDOT is grateful to our federal partners for this funding to help us add capacity and confidence to our electric vehicle charging network,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew in a statement. “This adds to the significant grant support that we have received from the Biden Administration, with support from our congressional delegation, over the past months and years because of the tremendous investment in infrastructure through the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.”