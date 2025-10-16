Colo. asks Supreme Court to reject Nebraska’s South Platte River lawsuit, calling it ‘premature and unfounded’

Colorado’s top leaders on Wednesday were not short on adjectives to describe Nebraska’s petition asking the country’s highest court to weigh in on a long-simmering water dispute between the states.

Attorney General Phil Weiser called the Cornhusker State’s filing over the South Platte River Compact “baseless” during a news conference announcing Colorado’s legal response. The canal Nebraska wants to build here, he said, is an “unserious boondoggle.” Gov. Jared Polis called the neighboring state’s filing premature, unfounded and a “meritless escalation.”

Their remarks came the same day that Weiser filed Colorado’s response to Nebraska’s request for the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on its plans to build a canal in Colorado. The canal would divert more water from the South Platte River to Nebraska.

In the brief, Weiser argued that it was too early for the court to weigh in on the issues and that there were venues besides the high court to settle any differences.

“These hypothetical concerns they’ve raised do not warrant Supreme Court review,” Weiser said at the news conference. “They do warrant more conversation.”

Read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.