Collared wolf briefly crosses I-25 and makes large loop across southeast Colorado before heading back west

DENVER — For the first time, a collared gray wolf crossed Interstate 25 and made a large loop across the southeastern quadrant of Colorado before turning back and crossing to the west side of the highway.

The wolf traveled through watersheds in Pueblo County, Otero County and Las Animas County before it looped back to I-25 to return to the western side, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said.

The most recent wolf movement map, released on Wednesday by CPW, shows where that wolf traveled. The map is broken down by watersheds, and it is shaded in purple if at least one GPS point from a collared wolf was recorded there within the past 30 days.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife

"This activity east of I-25 highlights the broad movements made by dispersing wolves," CPW said. "CPW is in active communication with producers who have known wolf activity near their operations and is coordinating access to conflict minimization resources."

CPW encourages anybody who believes they have seen a wolf to fill out this form on their website.

Denver7 has been following Colorado's wolf reintroduction program since the very beginning, and you can explore all of that reporting in the timeline below, which starts with our most recent story.