Clear Creek volunteers pick up flip-flops, vapes, and diapers left behind by visitors

GOLDEN, Colo. — Dozens of volunteers of all ages turned out Monday to clean up Clear Creek after a busy weekend brought on by hot weather.

The City of Golden says party trays and large trash bags are being abandoned on the banks of the creek. Because of the high volume of visitors this past weekend, the city put out a call for extra help.

Eric Barthold lives nearby and volunteers because he loves having so many people come and experience the natural beauty of the area. But he says visitors are leaving personal items behind.

"There's always a ton of flip-flops. I think I've had a record number of vapes today, which says a lot about where society is, everything from bottles to used diapers to just a ton of cigarette butts," Barthold said.

Golden reminds visitors to pack it in and pack it out. If the trash bins are full, carry your trash to a Creek Ambassador station or to your vehicle.

The Clear Creek Corridor Cleanup happens weekly through the first week of September.

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