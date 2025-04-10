Bureau of Land Management is hosting wild horse adoption event at Douglas County Fairgrounds

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is hosting a wild horse and burro adoption event at the Douglas County Fairgrounds Friday and Saturday. The BLM manages wild horse populations at four herd areas in Colorado — mostly on the Western Slope.

Roundups to control the wild horse population came under fire in 2022 when 146 horses died at a holding facility near Cañon City. The adoptions to get the horses out of those facilities have also been controversial. In March, a judge halted the BLM’s adoption incentive program, which gave people $1,000 for adopting a wild horse or burro. Conservation groups sued saying the program was leading to the slaughter of horses.

BLM spokesperson Steven Hall said three out of the BLM's four herd areas are currently at appropriate management levels, thanks to the use of contraception. Hall said the goal with the adoption event this weekend is to find horse lovers who will provide a better home for these animals.

“It’s a good outcome for the public and a good outcome for taxpayers if we can find ways to find these excess horses a home and a home, a home where these horses can have a useful good life,” Hall said.

The BLM has 35 wild horses from Colorado and 10 wild burros from Arizona up for adoption on Friday and Saturday. The minimum bid is $125. Two other adoption events are also planned for this year.

