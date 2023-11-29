Watch Now
Opening statements to begin in the final trial in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain

A jury being chosen starting Monday will decide if the paramedics committed a crime when they gave the 23-year-old Black man an overdose of the powerful sedative ketamine.
Elijah McClain
Posted at 11:23 PM, Nov 28, 2023
BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — Opening statements are scheduled to begin in the third and final trial over the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, who died after he was stopped by police in suburban Denver.

Jurors will have to decide if two paramedics committed a crime when they gave the 23-year-old Black man an overdose of the sedative ketamine after he was forcibly restrained by officers.

The opening statements start Wednesday. The paramedics have pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, negligent homicide and several counts each of assault.

Three officers already have gone to trial and two were acquitted, including one who is now back at work for the police department.

