Judge won’t rule on ex-Aurora police officer’s request to change sentence in Elijah McClain case

An Adams County District Court judge won’t rule on a request to change the sentence for the sole Aurora police officer convicted in Elijah McClain’s death because the former officer’s appeal of his conviction is underway, according to a Friday order.

Randy Roedema in late May asked Judge Mark Warner to change his 14-month work-release sentence — in which Roedema leaves the jail during the day to go to work and returns to jail on nights and weekends — into home detention, in which Roedema would live at home and be monitored by GPS.

Elijah McClain | 360 In-Depth Coverage Former Aurora officer convicted in Elijah McClain's death requests house arrest Colette Bordelon

Warner on Friday said he could not rule on the request because Roedema has appealed his conviction to the Colorado Court of Appeals, and because of that pending appeal, Warner has no jurisdiction at this point to reconsider the sentence, according to the order.

“The court will defer the motion until jurisdiction is restored,” the order reads.

Roedema was convicted of criminally negligent homicide and assault in McClain’s 2019 death. McClain, an unarmed 23-year-old Black man, had committed no crime when Aurora police violently arrested him and paramedics injected him with an overdose of a powerful sedative, leading to his death.

Read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.