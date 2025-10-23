Lochbuie grandmother who went missing in 2018 found dead, Weld County coroner says

LOCHBUIE, Colo. — A Lochbuie grandmother who went missing more than seven years ago has been found dead, the Weld County Coroner said in a news release Wednesday.

Terri Ackerman, 56, was reported missing on Aug. 24, 2018. At the time, her daughter told Denver7 the woman suffered from bipolar disorder and had other mental health issues.

She said that at the time of her disappearance, the only thing she appeared to take with her was some medication.

A spokesperson for the Lochbuie Police Department told Denver7 back then that Ackerman’s husband saw her the morning of Aug. 24, but that she was gone when he returned home that day.

Her whereabouts were unknown until last month, when the Weld County Coroner’s Office responded to Poplar Street near the intersection with Willow Drive on Sept. 10 after human remains were discovered in the area.

Those remains were positively identified as Ackerman’s this month, a spokesperson for the coroner’s office said Thursday.

Joey Weiner, the chief deputy coroner of the Weld County Coroner’s Office, said in a news release Ackerman’s cause and manner of death are pending the completion of an autopsy report.

The incident remains under investigation by the Lochbuie Police Department.