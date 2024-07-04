Watch Now
Four people killed after ATV crashes with truck in Morgan County Wednesday, deputies say

Posted at 2:01 PM, Jul 04, 2024

MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. – Four people were killed and another one was seriously injured after an ATV crashed with a truck in Morgan County Wednesday, according to a spokesperson with the Colorado State Patrol.

Colorado State Patrol troopers responded to the crash involving a Polaris RZR ATV and a Ram 5500 on Morgan County Road C and Morgan County Road 31 at around 3:34 p.m. Wednesday.

Four people were inside the ATV at the time of the crash while the Ram 5500 was only occupied by the driver, troopers said.

An investigation into the crash revealed that the ATV entered the intersection northbound without yielding at the posted stop sign, colliding with the Ram as the truck traveled westbound.

The four people inside the ATV were killed in the crash while the driver of the Ram only suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital, the CSP spokesperson said in a news released.

The Morgan County Corner will release the identities of the deceased after family notifications are made.

